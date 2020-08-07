Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.11

Royal Mail PLC (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and traded as high as $2.33. Royal Mail shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Royal Mail from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04.

About Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF)

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

