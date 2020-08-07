Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.33.

RPRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L bought 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,524,500 shares of company stock worth $126,686,000. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. Brown University purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth $18,534,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth $1,021,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth $1,023,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth $943,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth $753,000.

RPRX stock opened at $43.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.94. Royalty Pharma has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $56.50.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. It operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of attractive royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

