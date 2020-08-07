RWS (LON:RWS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $567.07

Shares of RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $567.07 and traded as high as $640.00. RWS shares last traded at $632.00, with a volume of 159,658 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on RWS from GBX 630 ($7.75) to GBX 610 ($7.51) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. HSBC decreased their price objective on RWS from GBX 600 ($7.38) to GBX 530 ($6.52) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of RWS in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 41.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 591.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 567.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. RWS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.60%.

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. The company operates through four segments: Patent Translation & Filing, Patent Information, Life Sciences, and Language Solutions. The Patent Translation & Filing segment undertakes patent translation and filing services of patent activities, as well as IP translations for litigation and information purposes, including prior-art documents, office actions, opposition proceedings and correspondence, and written opinions of international searching authorities.

