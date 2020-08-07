Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Issues Earnings Results

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) released its earnings results on Friday. The information technology services provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.78 million. Sabre had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Sabre stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.64. 8,553,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,246,496. Sabre has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.45.

Get Sabre alerts:

In other Sabre news, Director John C. Siciliano purchased 10,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,826.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

SABR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Sabre in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra decreased their price objective on Sabre from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.