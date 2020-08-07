SafeCapital (SCAP) Price Down 32.4% This Week

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $258,562.57 and approximately $1.09 million worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded down 32.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001268 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00478383 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00018434 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00013894 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003870 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00017051 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000272 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SCAP is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,008,623 coins and its circulating supply is 1,752,984 coins. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io.

SafeCapital Coin Trading

SafeCapital can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.