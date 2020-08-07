SafeCoin (SAFE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $30.00

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 7th. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $30.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0427 or 0.00000371 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin's total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin's official website is www.safecoin.org.

The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

