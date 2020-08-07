Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Buy”

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.21.

SAIL stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.56 and a beta of 2.15. Sailpoint Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $32.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.94.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $92.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 1.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $115,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,073.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $405,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,369,140.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,173 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,865. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $17,693,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,991,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,745,000 after buying an additional 367,480 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,185,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,051,000 after buying an additional 213,255 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,341,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,413,000 after buying an additional 201,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 348,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after buying an additional 188,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

