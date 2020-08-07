Saint Jean Carbon (CVE:SJL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Shares of Saint Jean Carbon Inc (CVE:SJL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 133600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and a PE ratio of -2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04.

About Saint Jean Carbon (CVE:SJL)

Saint Jean Carbon Inc, a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates in two segments, Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development. The company primarily explores for graphite and molybdenum properties located in the provinces of Quebec, British Columbia, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Saint Jean Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saint Jean Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.