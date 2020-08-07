SAIPEM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

SAIPEM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAPMY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SAPMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get SAIPEM S P A/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS SAPMY traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $4.56. 597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,698. SAIPEM S P A/ADR has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $10.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.75.

About SAIPEM S P A/ADR

Saipem S.p.A. engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore E&C, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and Floaters segments.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for SAIPEM S P A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAIPEM S P A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.