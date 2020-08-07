SALVATORE FERRA/ADR’s (SFRGY) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

SALVATORE FERRA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SFRGY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SFRGY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SFRGY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.64. 496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,537. SALVATORE FERRA/ADR has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $10.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24.

SALVATORE FERRA/ADR Company Profile

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women worldwide. The company offers footwear, leather goods, apparel, silk goods, jewels, other accessories, and fragrances, as well as eyewear and watches. It provides handbags; suitcases; belts; wallets; soft accessories, such as silk twill, scarves, gloves and hats, and hair accessories; lifestyle accessories; jewelry; and ready to wear products, including outwear, knitwear, jacket and blazers, dresses, tops and shirts, pants, skirts, and children products.

