Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Trading Up 3.7%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.30 and last traded at $36.30, approximately 471 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.70.

About Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF)

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding Segments. The company offers life, property, and casualty insurance, as well as wealth management services.

