Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€69.50” Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been given a €69.50 ($78.09) price target by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FME. UBS Group set a €95.00 ($106.74) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($94.38) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €94.85 ($106.57) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Independent Research set a €83.00 ($93.26) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €94.80 ($106.52) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €82.95 ($93.20).

Shares of ETR FME opened at €72.70 ($81.69) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.16. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €53.50 ($60.11) and a 52-week high of €81.10 ($91.12). The business’s 50 day moving average is €76.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is €70.91.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

