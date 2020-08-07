Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Issues Earnings Results

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.78% and a negative net margin of 117.80%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT traded up $4.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.97. 914,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,764. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 1.84. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $175.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.12.

SRPT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.83.

In related news, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $4,237,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,163,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,920,224.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $174,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,247 shares of company stock valued at $27,883,622. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

