Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) Given a €325.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) received a €325.00 ($365.17) price objective from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.31% from the company’s previous close.

SRT3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €277.00 ($311.24) price objective on Sartorius and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Warburg Research set a €330.00 ($370.79) price objective on Sartorius and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €320.00 ($359.55) price objective on Sartorius and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €335.00 ($376.40) price objective on Sartorius and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €212.00 ($238.20) price objective on Sartorius and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €279.40 ($313.93).

FRA:SRT3 opened at €324.00 ($364.04) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €312.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €261.68. Sartorius has a 52-week low of €71.00 ($79.78) and a 52-week high of €124.70 ($140.11).

Sartorius Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

