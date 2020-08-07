Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) CFO Sells $25,000.00 in Stock

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) CFO Thomas P. O’neil sold 1,000 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

STSA traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.98. The company had a trading volume of 102,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,067. The company has a market capitalization of $436.84 million and a PE ratio of -5.21. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $36.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.87. The company has a quick ratio of 15.05, a current ratio of 15.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 983,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,562,000 after acquiring an additional 558,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 50,079 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $2,475,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 17,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 28,068 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

