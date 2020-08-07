SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the July 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 792,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded up $2.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $310.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,169. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $205.20 and a fifty-two week high of $323.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $301.02 and its 200-day moving average is $286.33. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,928.82 and a beta of 0.41.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.85). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $507.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 12,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $4,005,201.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,431,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 67,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.16, for a total value of $21,387,669.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,946,011.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,003 shares of company stock valued at $65,837,873. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 725.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 157.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up from $290.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays started coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.75.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

