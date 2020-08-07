SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of SBA Communications in a report issued on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the technology company will earn $2.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.30. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SBA Communications’ FY2020 earnings at $8.79 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.61 EPS.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price (up from $290.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.75.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $307.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,920.69 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $205.20 and a 1 year high of $323.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.33.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.85). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $507.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

In other SBA Communications news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 67,223 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.16, for a total transaction of $21,387,669.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,946,011.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 65,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.02, for a total value of $19,373,982.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,814,312.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 213,003 shares of company stock valued at $65,837,873. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 197,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,438,000 after purchasing an additional 31,928 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 12.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,154,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 15.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

