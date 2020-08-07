Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Holdings Lowered by Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,583 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 8.6% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC owned about 0.12% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $21,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,600,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,539,566 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 47,086,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967,579 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,143,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,302 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6,407.1% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,466,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398,315 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,435,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,772,000 after purchasing an additional 168,498 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,739,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,288,743. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.37. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $34.12.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.