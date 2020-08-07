Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.9% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $671,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period.

SCHX traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.39. 1,400,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,309,462. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.22 and a 200 day moving average of $72.06. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $81.20.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

