Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 14,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,349,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,470. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $77.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.72.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

