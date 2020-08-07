Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, September 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $33.63. 21,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,324. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $46.65. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.40.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 9.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Schweitzer-Mauduit International news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SWM shares. ValuEngine downgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet raised Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.