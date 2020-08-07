Sciencast Management LP Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 610.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.8% of Sciencast Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $133,260,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,673,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.3% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Rowe boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 target price (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,249.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,225.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,955.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,352.94. The firm has a market cap of $1,605.37 billion, a PE ratio of 123.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

