Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Scorpio Bulkers in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scorpio Bulkers’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SALT. ValuEngine raised Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Scorpio Bulkers from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Scorpio Bulkers from $90.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Shares of SALT stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. Scorpio Bulkers has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $77.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average is $12.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The shipping company reported ($15.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($12.55). Scorpio Bulkers had a negative net margin of 82.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.68 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SALT. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Scorpio Bulkers during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 44.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Scorpio Bulkers during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 124.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Scorpio Bulkers during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

