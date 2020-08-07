Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th.

Scorpio Tankers has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 92.0% per year over the last three years. Scorpio Tankers has a dividend payout ratio of 5.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.

NYSE:STNG traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $12.41. 17,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,473. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average of $18.38. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $40.45.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $346.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STNG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Pareto Securities downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $42.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.63.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

