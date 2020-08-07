Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the July 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 431,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

In other news, major shareholder Robert Hagedorn sold 30,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $4,059,082.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,778,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,907,429.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 101,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $13,261,494.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,020,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,863,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 251,933 shares of company stock worth $33,426,094. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 103.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 777,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,648,000 after purchasing an additional 394,650 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth about $41,043,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,219,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,872,000 after purchasing an additional 131,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 402,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,167,000 after purchasing an additional 124,467 shares during the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMG stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $156.51. 12,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,674. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.82 and a 200 day moving average of $125.24. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $76.50 and a fifty-two week high of $167.46.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.90%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

