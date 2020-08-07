SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.65 EPS

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 39.66% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%.

Shares of NYSE SMHI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.55. 106,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,841. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.72. SEACOR Marine has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $14.59.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

Seacor Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. The company involves in the operation of support and specialty vessels for and among independent oil, gas exploration, production, and emerging independent companies.

