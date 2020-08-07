Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) SVP Karl R. Deily Sells 63,349 Shares

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) SVP Karl R. Deily sold 63,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,533,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,855,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Sealed Air stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.52. The stock had a trading volume of 56,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.19. Sealed Air Corp has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $45.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.67.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 179.75% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,946,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 305,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 130,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report on Sunday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.30.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.