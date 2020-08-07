SeaWorld Entertainment Inc Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($1.35) Per Share (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) – Wedbush lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.35) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.83). Wedbush also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.73) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.19) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.52) EPS.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.91 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 5.26%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $36.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.09.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average of $19.28. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 10,298.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

