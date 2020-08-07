Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.95

Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and traded as high as $0.95. Second Sight Medical Products shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 190,965 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EYES. Zacks Investment Research lowered Second Sight Medical Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Second Sight Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $21.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28.

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). Second Sight Medical Products had a negative return on equity of 308.26% and a negative net margin of 994.14%.

About Second Sight Medical Products

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

