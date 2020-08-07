SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the July 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 732,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in SEI Investments by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,645,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $261,622,000 after purchasing an additional 66,769 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,589,000 after buying an additional 27,235 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in SEI Investments by 509.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,278,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,750 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in SEI Investments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 947,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,412,000 after acquiring an additional 244,428 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $52.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.07. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $35.40 and a 12-month high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The company had revenue of $400.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.16 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 28.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SEIC. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

