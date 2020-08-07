Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%.

Select Energy Services stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,268. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $507.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.92. Select Energy Services has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $9.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTTR shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on Select Energy Services from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.91.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

