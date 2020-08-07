Semler Scientific Inc Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Semler Scientific Inc (OTCMKTS:SMLR) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Secur. issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Semler Scientific in a report released on Tuesday, August 4th. Colliers Secur. analyst K. Bauser expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter.

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 67.61% and a net margin of 42.42%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Semler Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company.

Semler Scientific stock opened at $51.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.75. Semler Scientific has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.41 million, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. Its products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.