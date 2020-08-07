SenesTech (SNES) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.13) per share for the quarter.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 6,193.17% and a negative return on equity of 290.83%. On average, analysts expect SenesTech to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SenesTech alerts:

NASDAQ:SNES traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 388,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.28. SenesTech has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $30.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company focuses on commercializing ContraPest, a fertility control product for use in controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.