Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 13.47%.

Shares of SRTS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.00. 672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 4.54. Sensus Healthcare has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $6.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.09.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

SRTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.65 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Alliance Global Partners cut Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $2.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.