Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SECCF traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.90. 6,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,178. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76. Serco Group has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $2.20.

About Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

