Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Serco Group in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of SECCF traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.90. 6,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,178. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76. Serco Group has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $2.20.

Serco Group Company Profile

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

