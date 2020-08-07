Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $44.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.92% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SERV has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.36.

SERV traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $41.54. 47,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,868. Servicemaster Global has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $58.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.60, a P/E/G ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.72 million. Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Servicemaster Global will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SERV. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Servicemaster Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 639.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Servicemaster Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 517.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 50.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

