SF Capital Reaches Market Cap of $54,122.29 (SFCP)

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded 50.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last seven days, SF Capital has traded up 109.8% against the US dollar. SF Capital has a market capitalization of $54,122.29 and $2,324.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SF Capital token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008558 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.25 or 0.02020772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00085506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00194008 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000911 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000176 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00113036 BTC.

About SF Capital

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 tokens. SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. SF Capital’s official website is www.sfcapital.io.

Buying and Selling SF Capital

SF Capital can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SF Capital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SF Capital using one of the exchanges listed above.

