Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Shawcor from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Shawcor from $2.60 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

Shawcor stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.97. 6,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,804. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.49. Shawcor has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.06.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

