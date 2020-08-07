Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ FY2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SHEN. BWS Financial lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $53.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $59.93.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $169.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.78 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.02%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1,047.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 10,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter worth about $216,000. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

