Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €175.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been assigned a €175.00 ($196.63) price objective by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €135.00 ($151.69) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($168.54) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($123.60) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup set a €95.00 ($106.74) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($134.83) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €140.71 ($158.11).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

SAE stock opened at €138.00 ($155.06) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.71. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of €28.30 ($31.80) and a 12 month high of €147.20 ($165.39). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €119.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of €76.47.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.