Short Interest in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) Expands By 5.4%

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,760,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the July 15th total of 43,400,000 shares. Approximately 20.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at $25,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at $27,000. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 54.2% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 39,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13,839 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 336.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AR shares. Mizuho started coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners upgraded Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Antero Resources from $2.75 to $1.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $4.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.25.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.15). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 55.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $484.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Antero Resources’s revenue was down 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Antero Resources will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

