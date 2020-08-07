Short Interest in Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) Rises By 5.2%

Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 401,500 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the July 15th total of 381,600 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

In related news, insider William W. Montgomery bought 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $577,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William W. Montgomery bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 225,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,250 over the last ninety days. 22.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 575.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 1,731.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 56,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

APDN stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $19.69.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 167.84% and a negative return on equity of 279.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets plat based or other DNA technology solution in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

