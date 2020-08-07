Short Interest in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Decreases By 7.9%

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the July 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 529,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.90. 6,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,766. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $73.07 and a 1 year high of $142.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 60.82% and a net margin of 39.54%. The firm had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 29,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $2,822,818.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,513.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald P. Casey sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $154,325.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at $677,582.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 518.4% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 43,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 36,638 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 32.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,073,000 after purchasing an additional 59,020 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 2.0% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 260,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 93.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 27,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 13,121 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Aspen Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $154.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.13.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

