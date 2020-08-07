Short Interest in AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Drops By 13.7%

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the July 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Shares of NYSE AMK opened at $24.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.12. AssetMark Financial has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.88.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. Analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AMK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AssetMark Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

In related news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 10,000 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 332,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,191,717.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,447 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $226,066.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,251,690.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 302,917 shares of company stock worth $8,052,632. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMK. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,197,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,413,000 after acquiring an additional 264,744 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,253,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after acquiring an additional 213,349 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 15,305.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 199,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 198,360 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 649,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,716,000 after acquiring an additional 142,862 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,400,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,563,000 after acquiring an additional 137,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

