Short Interest in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) Increases By 5.7%

Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,460,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 10,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 14.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLMN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.91.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Shares of BLMN opened at $11.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.14. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $24.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.41. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $578.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David J. Deno bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregg Scarlett bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 70,929 shares in the company, valued at $766,742.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 86.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 128.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.