Short Interest in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Drops By 11.7%

CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,630,000 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the July 15th total of 7,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CBRE Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra downgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.29.

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,501,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,750. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.45. CBRE Group has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.68.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 19,500 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,043,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,776,447.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 39,196 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $2,027,609.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 325,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,861,755.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,212 shares of company stock valued at $7,109,705 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 198,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,495,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 108,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 38,197 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 347,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,094,000 after buying an additional 141,796 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 557,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,221,000 after buying an additional 106,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 48,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

