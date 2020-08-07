Short Interest in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Declines By 17.8%

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the July 15th total of 3,870,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $305,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,139,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.57, for a total value of $363,069.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,038,644.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,983 shares of company stock valued at $47,929,379. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Cigna by 18.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,624,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,236,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,123 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,534,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $978,720,000 after acquiring an additional 79,936 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,478,701 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,102,182,000 after purchasing an additional 161,060 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,214,429 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $746,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cigna by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,414,464 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $604,976,000 after purchasing an additional 62,354 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CI traded up $5.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.19. 1,800,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,505. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.66. Cigna has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $224.64. The firm has a market cap of $65.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $39.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 18.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.19.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

