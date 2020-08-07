Short Interest in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Decreases By 17.3%

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,740,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the July 15th total of 8,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:CFG traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.43. 4,235,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,045,960. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.23. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Argus increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,953,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,095 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,375,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,078 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,490,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,546,000 after purchasing an additional 282,730 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,020,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,429,000 after purchasing an additional 194,822 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,770,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,892 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

