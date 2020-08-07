Short Interest in Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) Drops By 17.2%

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the July 15th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 728,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE CLNC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 654,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,156. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $812.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 490.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colony Credit Real Estate will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 349,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 8.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 24.6% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. 28.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLNC. ValuEngine cut Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

